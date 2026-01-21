Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) was $17.32 for the day, down -5.20% from the previous closing price of $18.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. SAIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2526.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.70. On October 27, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26. On September 03, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $25.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on September 03, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when McClain Mark D. sold 61,106 shares for $19.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,123 led to the insider holds 7,139,202 shares of the business.

McClain Mark D. sold 51,986 shares of SAIL for $1,034,667 on Jan 07 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,087,216 shares after completing the transaction at $19.90 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, McClain Mark D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 52,799 shares for $19.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,033,335 and left with 7,034,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIL now has a Market Capitalization of 9727356928 and an Enterprise Value of 9448488960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.292 whereas that against EBITDA is -107.214.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIL has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.21%.

Shares Statistics:

SAIL traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1981690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 561.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.75M. Insiders hold about 89.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIL as of 1767139200 were 15358900 with a Short Ratio of 8.57, compared to 1764288000 on 15145959. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15358900 and a Short% of Float of 20.629998999999998.