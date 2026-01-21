Financial Fitness Check: Examining ProKidney Corp (PROK)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) closed at $2.14 down -6.55% from its previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. PROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ProKidney Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.32 and its Current Ratio is at 10.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12. On June 30, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Pereira Brian JG sold 502,136 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,190,062 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Pereira Brian JG sold 255,026 shares of PROK for $694,515 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 54,333 shares after completing the transaction at $2.72 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Brian Pereira, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 675,234 shares for $2.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PROK now has a Market Capitalization of 643785600 and an Enterprise Value of 1361776256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 869.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1830.344 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PROK is 1.82, which has changed by 0.37125754 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PROK has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1040020 over the past ten days. A total of 135.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.33M. Insiders hold about 27.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.96% stake in the company. Shares short for PROK as of 1767139200 were 15182669 with a Short Ratio of 11.22, compared to 1764288000 on 14786117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15182669 and a Short% of Float of 14.760000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of ProKidney Corp (PROK) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be -$39.4k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250k to a low estimate of -$447k. The current estimate, ProKidney Corp’s year-ago sales were $76k