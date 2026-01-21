Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Okta Inc (OKTA)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $87.71 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $89.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OKTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On December 16, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $125. Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Tighe Brett sold 10,000 shares for $95.07 per share. The transaction valued at 950,691 led to the insider holds 134,385 shares of the business.

Ninan Shibu sold 1,052 shares of OKTA for $99,940 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 17,468 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, SHIBU NINAN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,052 shares for $93.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 15544862720 and an Enterprise Value of 13504862208. As of this moment, Okta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.755 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.617.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OKTA is 0.77, which has changed by 0.010494232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $127.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.98%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OKTA traded on average about 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2926650 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 169.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.55M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.84% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of 1767139200 were 5953006 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1764288000 on 6400535. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5953006 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Okta Inc (OKTA) is underway, with the input of 42.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 44.0 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 40 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $749.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $762.52M to a low estimate of $748M. The current estimate, Okta Inc’s year-ago sales were $682MFor the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $755.16M. There is a high estimate of $771.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.39M.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61BBased on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.15B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.