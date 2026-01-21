Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Okta Inc (OKTA)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $87.71 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $89.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OKTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On December 16, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $125. Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Tighe Brett sold 10,000 shares for $95.07 per share. The transaction valued at 950,691 led to the insider holds 134,385 shares of the business.

Ninan Shibu sold 1,052 shares of OKTA for $99,940 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 17,468 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, SHIBU NINAN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,052 shares for $93.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 15544862720 and an Enterprise Value of 13504862208. As of this moment, Okta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.755 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.617.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OKTA is 0.77, which has changed by 0.010494232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $127.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.98%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OKTA traded on average about 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2926650 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 169.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.55M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.84% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of 1767139200 were 5953006 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1764288000 on 6400535. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5953006 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Okta Inc (OKTA) is underway, with the input of 42.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 44.0 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 40 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $749.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $762.52M to a low estimate of $748M. The current estimate, Okta Inc’s year-ago sales were $682MFor the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $755.16M. There is a high estimate of $771.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.39M.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61BBased on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.15B.