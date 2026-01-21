Financial Health Report: GoPro Inc (GPRO)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed the day trading at $1.29 down -5.84% from the previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.79 million shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 4,579 shares for $1.57 per share. The transaction valued at 7,189 led to the insider holds 773,890 shares of the business.

Stephen Jason Christopher sold 26,011 shares of GPRO for $39,565 on Nov 18 ’25. The VP, GC and Corporate Secretary now owns 143,714 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, BRIAN MCGEE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,579 shares for $1.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 206049472 and an Enterprise Value of 352542464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.542 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.329.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRO is 1.73, which has changed by 0.2803738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPRO traded about 4.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPRO traded about 2252740 shares per day. A total of 133.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.49M. Insiders hold about 27.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.11% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of 1767139200 were 18875305 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1764288000 on 18703553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18875305 and a Short% of Float of 14.38.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for GoPro Inc (GPRO) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $675.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.47MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $799.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.69M and the low estimate is $799.69M.