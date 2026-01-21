Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Scienture Holdings Inc (SCNX)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Scienture Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.5, down -6.38% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. SCNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.496.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCNX now has a Market Capitalization of 20161010 and an Enterprise Value of 22360456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.222 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCNX is 2.97, which has changed by -0.87871855 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCNX has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCNX traded 20.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2276920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.16M. Insiders hold about 42.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SCNX as of 1767139200 were 2397102 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1764288000 on 2160531. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2397102 and a Short% of Float of 7.090000000000001.