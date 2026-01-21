Balance Sheet Dive: Zoom Communications Inc (ZM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $80.96 in the prior trading day, Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $81.32, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.36 million shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.36 and its Current Ratio is at 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Aparna Bawa bought 12,137 shares for $81.52 per share.

Yuan Eric S. sold 47,369 shares of ZM for $3,962,355 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $83.65 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Yuan Eric S., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,100 shares for $83.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,009,834 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 24338212864 and an Enterprise Value of 16184090624. As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.368 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZM is 0.90, which has changed by 0.021190763 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $91.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2616840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 266.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 264.94M. Insiders hold about 10.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of 1767139200 were 6702200 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 5711866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6702200 and a Short% of Float of 2.53.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Zoom Communications Inc (ZM) is the result of assessments by 27.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.07 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.97. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.23B. The current estimate, Zoom Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.67BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.95B.