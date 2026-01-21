Ratios Revealed: Decoding JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) was $25.83 for the day, down -12.44% from the previous closing price of $29.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when HY Vision Cloud Holdings Limit bought 200,000 shares for $29.00 per share.

Siew Wing Keong bought 10,000 shares of JKS for $300,000 on Nov 20 ’25. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Markscheid Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,717 shares for $19.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKS now has a Market Capitalization of 1334182528 and an Enterprise Value of 36635684864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.534 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JKS is 0.48, which has changed by 0.47352648 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $31.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98%.

Shares Statistics:

JKS traded an average of 726.40K shares per day over the past three months and 893460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.60M. Insiders hold about 1.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.51% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of 1767139200 were 2267723 with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 1764288000 on 1937529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2267723 and a Short% of Float of 5.9799999999999995.