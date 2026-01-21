Metric Analysis: Chime Financial Inc (CHYM)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) closed at $25.67 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $26.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.37 million shares were traded. CHYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chime Financial Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 487.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.94 and its Current Ratio is at 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35. On December 01, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27. On November 03, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 03, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Britt Christopher R sold 50,000 shares for $28.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,402,825 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Newcomb Matthew S sold 10,000 shares of CHYM for $280,109 on Jan 09 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,240,798 shares after completing the transaction at $28.01 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, FRANKEL ADAM B, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 500 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 14,000 and left with 218,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHYM now has a Market Capitalization of 9615417344 and an Enterprise Value of 8565420032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.147 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.214.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHYM has reached a high of $44.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHYM has traded an average of 3.92M shares per day and 3262220 over the past ten days. A total of 342.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.68M. Insiders hold about 50.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CHYM as of 1767139200 were 9533609 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 9976593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9533609 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $624.49M. There is a high estimate of $647.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609M.

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.53B.