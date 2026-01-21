Metric Analysis: Chime Financial Inc (CHYM)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Nora Barnes

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) closed at $25.67 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $26.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.37 million shares were traded. CHYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chime Financial Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 487.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.94 and its Current Ratio is at 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35. On December 01, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27. On November 03, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 03, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Britt Christopher R sold 50,000 shares for $28.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,402,825 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Newcomb Matthew S sold 10,000 shares of CHYM for $280,109 on Jan 09 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,240,798 shares after completing the transaction at $28.01 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, FRANKEL ADAM B, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 500 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 14,000 and left with 218,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHYM now has a Market Capitalization of 9615417344 and an Enterprise Value of 8565420032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.147 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.214.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHYM has reached a high of $44.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHYM has traded an average of 3.92M shares per day and 3262220 over the past ten days. A total of 342.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.68M. Insiders hold about 50.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CHYM as of 1767139200 were 9533609 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 9976593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9533609 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $624.49M. There is a high estimate of $647.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609M.

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.53B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.