Analyzing Ratios: Arhaus Inc (ARHS)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) closed at $10.18 in the last session, down -5.83% from day before closing price of $10.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. ARHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.015.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12. Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARHS now has a Market Capitalization of 1436026624 and an Enterprise Value of 1745405568. As of this moment, Arhaus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.282 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARHS is 2.51, which has changed by -0.088532865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARHS has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARHS traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1388640 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.38M. Insiders hold about 63.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ARHS as of 1767139200 were 3879884 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1764288000 on 5917323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3879884 and a Short% of Float of 17.299999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Arhaus Inc (ARHS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 15.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $351.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $371M to a low estimate of $341.6M. The current estimate, Arhaus Inc’s year-ago sales were $347.01MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.46M. There is a high estimate of $339.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.42B.

