Closing Bell Recap: Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Ends at $3.55, Reflecting a -22.99% Downturn

Abby Carey

Business

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) closed the day trading at $3.55 down -22.99% from the previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$22.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86.46 million shares were traded. RZLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50. On April 01, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4. On January 16, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on January 16, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RZLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1189015808 and an Enterprise Value of 945383040. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 178.283 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RZLV is -0.16, which has changed by 0.45886075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RZLV has reached a high of $8.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RZLV traded about 19.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RZLV traded about 30875430 shares per day. A total of 322.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.92M. Insiders hold about 42.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.23% stake in the company. Shares short for RZLV as of 1767139200 were 29283365 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1764288000 on 13837819. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29283365 and a Short% of Float of 11.790000000000001.

