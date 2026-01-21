Post-Trade Analysis: Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Slides -2.19%, Closing at $3.13

Kiel Thompson

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $3.2 in the prior trading day, Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) closed at $3.13, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. CYH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.105.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Tim Hingtgen bought 66,666 shares for $3.38 per share.

Tim Hingtgen bought 532,813 shares of CYH for $2,226,625 on Oct 28 ’25. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, BENET MIGUEL S, who serves as the President and CMO of the company, sold 23,875 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 84,159 and left with 55,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYH now has a Market Capitalization of 438572864 and an Enterprise Value of 12083746816. As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYH is 2.11, which has changed by -0.04191619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has reached a high of $4.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1161310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.27M. Insiders hold about 18.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.82% stake in the company. Shares short for CYH as of 1767139200 were 9611386 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1764288000 on 8979979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9611386 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $3.14B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $3.11B. The current estimate, Community Health Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.27BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.13B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.63BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.82B and the low estimate is $12.68B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.