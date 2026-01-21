Post-Trade Analysis: Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Slides -2.19%, Closing at $3.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $3.2 in the prior trading day, Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) closed at $3.13, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. CYH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.105.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Tim Hingtgen bought 66,666 shares for $3.38 per share.

Tim Hingtgen bought 532,813 shares of CYH for $2,226,625 on Oct 28 ’25. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, BENET MIGUEL S, who serves as the President and CMO of the company, sold 23,875 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 84,159 and left with 55,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYH now has a Market Capitalization of 438572864 and an Enterprise Value of 12083746816. As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYH is 2.11, which has changed by -0.04191619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has reached a high of $4.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1161310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.27M. Insiders hold about 18.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.82% stake in the company. Shares short for CYH as of 1767139200 were 9611386 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1764288000 on 8979979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9611386 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $3.14B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $3.11B. The current estimate, Community Health Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.27BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.13B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.63BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.82B and the low estimate is $12.68B.