Daily Market Movement: LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Sees a -5.57% Decrease, Closing at $3.56

The closing price of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) was $3.56 for the day, down -5.57% from the previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 18, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously. On December 10, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12. On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 04, 2024, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when FRIEDEMAN JESSICA sold 15,000 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 54,158 led to the insider holds 205,000 shares of the business.

FRIEDEMAN JESSICA bought 20,000 shares of LFMD for $80,800 on Nov 24 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Alvarez Nicholas P, who serves as the Chief Acquisition Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider received 443,760 and left with 605,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 171363744 and an Enterprise Value of 156157088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 126.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.624 whereas that against EBITDA is -114.626.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LFMD is 1.90, which has changed by -0.257874 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $15.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.24%.

Shares Statistics:

LFMD traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1314840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.43M. Insiders hold about 18.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.28% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of 1767139200 were 5101766 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1764288000 on 4863721. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5101766 and a Short% of Float of 12.690000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $45M. The current estimate, LifeMD Inc’s year-ago sales were $64.25MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.07M. There is a high estimate of $58.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.45MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.2M and the low estimate is $197M.