In the Green: Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Closes at $64.88, Up/Down -3.31% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) closed at $64.88 down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $67.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. RBRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rubrik Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on December 30, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105. BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Choudary Kiran Kumar sold 20,000 shares for $67.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,353,226 led to the insider holds 489,959 shares of the business.

Nithrakashyap Arvind sold 4,648 shares of RBRK for $327,219 on Jan 15 ’26. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 337,010 shares after completing the transaction at $70.40 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Nithrakashyap Arvind, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,045 shares for $70.05 each. As a result, the insider received 73,202 and left with 341,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBRK now has a Market Capitalization of 12985183232 and an Enterprise Value of 12548647936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.487 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBRK is 0.30, which has changed by -0.059565544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBRK has reached a high of $103.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBRK has traded an average of 3.22M shares per day and 3118090 over the past ten days. A total of 151.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.36M. Insiders hold about 31.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.04% stake in the company. Shares short for RBRK as of 1767139200 were 10570263 with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1764288000 on 11448039. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10570263 and a Short% of Float of 7.1.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $342.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $343.49M to a low estimate of $342M. The current estimate, Rubrik Inc’s year-ago sales were $258.1MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.66M. There is a high estimate of $364M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.54MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.53B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.