In the Green: Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Closes at $64.88, Up/Down -3.31% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) closed at $64.88 down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $67.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. RBRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rubrik Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on December 30, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105. BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Choudary Kiran Kumar sold 20,000 shares for $67.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,353,226 led to the insider holds 489,959 shares of the business.

Nithrakashyap Arvind sold 4,648 shares of RBRK for $327,219 on Jan 15 ’26. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 337,010 shares after completing the transaction at $70.40 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Nithrakashyap Arvind, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,045 shares for $70.05 each. As a result, the insider received 73,202 and left with 341,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBRK now has a Market Capitalization of 12985183232 and an Enterprise Value of 12548647936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.487 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBRK is 0.30, which has changed by -0.059565544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBRK has reached a high of $103.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBRK has traded an average of 3.22M shares per day and 3118090 over the past ten days. A total of 151.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.36M. Insiders hold about 31.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.04% stake in the company. Shares short for RBRK as of 1767139200 were 10570263 with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1764288000 on 11448039. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10570263 and a Short% of Float of 7.1.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $342.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $343.49M to a low estimate of $342M. The current estimate, Rubrik Inc’s year-ago sales were $258.1MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.66M. There is a high estimate of $364M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.54MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.53B.