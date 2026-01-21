Trading Day Review: Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $9.67

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) closed at $9.67 in the last session, down -2.72% from day before closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. SGHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.9099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17. On July 14, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $15. On March 28, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on March 28, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Jossel Jonathan Robert bought 56,700 shares for $8.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGHC now has a Market Capitalization of 4889515520 and an Enterprise Value of 4482395648. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.913 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.134.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGHC is 1.09, which has changed by 0.47696877 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGHC has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.50%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGHC traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2172840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 501.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.10M. Insiders hold about 69.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SGHC as of 1767139200 were 13361533 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1764288000 on 13192777. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13361533 and a Short% of Float of 8.49.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $492.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.46M to a low estimate of $457.26M. The current estimate, Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s year-ago sales were $500MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.73M. There is a high estimate of $518.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $476.62M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.06B.