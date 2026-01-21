Market Momentum: NextNRG Inc (NXXT) Registers a -2.70% Decrease, Closing at $1.08

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) closed the day trading at $1.08 down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. NXXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Leibler Jack sold 150,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 154,485 led to the insider holds 56,007 shares of the business.

Arbour Daniel Ronald sold 31,446 shares of NXXT for $45,911 on Dec 29 ’25. The Director now owns 86,513 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Dec 30 ’25, another insider, Arbour Daniel Ronald, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,751 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 10,329 and left with 79,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXXT now has a Market Capitalization of 146238848 and an Enterprise Value of 166979312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.545 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXXT is -0.57, which has changed by -0.69252074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXXT has reached a high of $4.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXXT traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXXT traded about 1832130 shares per day. A total of 128.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.29M. Insiders hold about 67.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.36% stake in the company. Shares short for NXXT as of 1767139200 were 4418017 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1764288000 on 2903665. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4418017 and a Short% of Float of 9.7600006.