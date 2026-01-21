Stock Performance Spotlight: AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Ends the Day at $12.4, Down by -2.21

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AvePoint Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.4, down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $12.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. AVPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.3001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.37 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on December 30, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18. On October 27, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Gong Xunkai sold 32,002 shares for $13.66 per share. The transaction valued at 437,147 led to the insider holds 14,948,666 shares of the business.

Gong Xunkai sold 27,998 shares of AVPT for $374,893 on Jan 13 ’26. The Executive Chairman now owns 14,920,668 shares after completing the transaction at $13.39 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Gong Xunkai, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $13.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2675787264 and an Enterprise Value of 2223091456. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.642 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.761.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVPT is 1.09, which has changed by -0.27708095 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $20.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVPT traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1856380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.31M. Insiders hold about 36.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of 1767139200 were 11428705 with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 1764288000 on 7334427. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11428705 and a Short% of Float of 6.5600000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $110.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.41M to a low estimate of $109.96M. The current estimate, AvePoint Inc’s year-ago sales were $89.18MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.25M. There is a high estimate of $115.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $413.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $415.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $330.48MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $512.93M and the low estimate is $476M.