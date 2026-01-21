Closing Figures: Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s Negative Finish at 387.64, Down -3.16

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $400.28 in the prior trading day, Dominos Pizza Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) closed at $387.64, down -3.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $395.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $382.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DPZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61.

On January 05, 2026, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $460. RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on July 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $500.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when GARCIA KELLY E sold 4,870 shares for $434.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113,888 led to the insider holds 6,744 shares of the business.

GARCIA KELLY E bought 4,870 shares of DPZ for $2,113,888 on Dec 16 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, GOLDMAN JAMES A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $451.49 each. As a result, the insider received 451,494 and left with 3,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPZ now has a Market Capitalization of 13159959552 and an Enterprise Value of 19109285888. As of this moment, Dominos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.942 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.321.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DPZ is 1.15, which has changed by -0.09463495 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $500.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $392.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 549.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 668450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.60M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.35% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of 1767139200 were 2120767 with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1764288000 on 2613769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2120767 and a Short% of Float of 7.12.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DPZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.73, compared to 6.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016813232. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) is currently in the spotlight, with 25.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.33, with high estimates of $4.53 and low estimates of $3.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.86 and $17.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.6. EPS for the following year is $19.6, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $20.33 and $18.53.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $1.52B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.5B. The current estimate, Dominos Pizza Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.44BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.33B and the low estimate is $5.07B.