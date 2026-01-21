Trupanion Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 31.22, Down -3.76

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) was $31.22 for the day, down -3.76% from the previous closing price of $32.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47. On January 23, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when GALLAGHER JOHN R sold 430 shares for $37.55 per share. The transaction valued at 16,146 led to the insider holds 32,291 shares of the business.

JOHN GALLAGHER bought 430 shares of TRUP for $16,146 on Dec 29 ’25. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Tooth Margaret, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 9,605 shares for $37.88 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 150,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUP now has a Market Capitalization of 1348646656 and an Enterprise Value of 1114652672. As of this moment, Trupanion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.796 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.279.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRUP is 1.58, which has changed by -0.30266553 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $57.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.80%.

Shares Statistics:

TRUP traded an average of 423.70K shares per day over the past three months and 380890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.37M. Insiders hold about 20.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.47% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUP as of 1767139200 were 4907200 with a Short Ratio of 11.58, compared to 1764288000 on 5467536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4907200 and a Short% of Float of 13.669999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $377.17M to a low estimate of $374.39M. The current estimate, Trupanion Inc’s year-ago sales were $337.31MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.85M. There is a high estimate of $384.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.51B.