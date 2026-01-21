Ratios in Focus: Analyzing iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) closed at $1.92 down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.01 million shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iQIYI Inc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQ now has a Market Capitalization of 1848880896 and an Enterprise Value of 23620106240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.871 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IQ is 0.08, which has changed by -0.005128205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IQ has traded an average of 10.68M shares per day and 9912220 over the past ten days. A total of 528.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 527.50M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.16% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of 1767139200 were 62201904 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1764288000 on 72378917. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 62201904 and a Short% of Float of 12.04.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.77B to a low estimate of $6.43B. The current estimate, iQIYI Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $6.61BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87B. There is a high estimate of $6.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.87B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.23BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.32B and the low estimate is $26.72B.