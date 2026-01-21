Deeper Dive: Understanding Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) closed at $6.43 in the last session, down -3.45% from day before closing price of $6.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.355.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 12, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously. Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Lukies Alastair David CBE bought 7,494 shares for $7.06 per share.

Cotterell John bought 14,483 shares of DAVA for $133,651 on Oct 31 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 349326496 and an Enterprise Value of 536096704. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.231.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAVA is 1.26, which has changed by -0.7889734 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $34.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.80%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAVA traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 544820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.66M. Shares short for DAVA as of 1767139200 were 2044255 with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1764288000 on 2777834. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2044255 and a Short% of Float of 6.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 7.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Endava plc ADR (DAVA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $179.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.1M to a low estimate of $179M. The current estimate, Endava plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $195.59MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.52M. There is a high estimate of $187.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $725.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $772.25MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $785.78M and the low estimate is $750.26M.