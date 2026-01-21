Financial Health Check: Examining American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ: ABTC) closed the day trading at $1.56 down -4.88% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.29 million shares were traded. ABTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.545.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.07 and its Current Ratio is at 0.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4. On July 23, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Busch Richard bought 101,000 shares for $1.98 per share. The transaction valued at 199,980 led to the insider holds 1,000,975 shares of the business.

Busch Richard bought 175,000 shares of ABTC for $290,500 on Dec 16 ’25. The Director now owns 899,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Billingsley Jessica, who serves as the former Officer of the company, bought 7,662 shares for $5.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABTC now has a Market Capitalization of 1447063680 and an Enterprise Value of 1624701824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.263 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.262.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABTC is 3.78, which has changed by -0.19211823 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABTC has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABTC traded about 10.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABTC traded about 14842550 shares per day. A total of 927.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.35M. Insiders hold about 87.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ABTC as of 1767139200 were 9882721 with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 1764288000 on 7671657.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) is currently attracting attention from 1 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.92M. There is a high estimate of $85.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.92M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $359.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.79M and the low estimate is $359.79M.