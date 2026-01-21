Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Qualcomm, Inc’s stock clocked out at $154.07, down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $159.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.77 million shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.715 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 15, 2026, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180. On January 09, 2026, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $175. TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $205.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Palkhiwala Akash J. sold 3,333 shares for $173.30 per share. The transaction valued at 577,620 led to the insider holds 38,932 shares of the business.

Akash Palkhiwala bought 3,333 shares of QCOM for $576,542 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Palkhiwala Akash J., who serves as the EVP, CFO & COO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $175.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,751,175 and left with 44,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 166241550336 and an Enterprise Value of 170496966656. As of this moment, Qualcomm,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.182.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QCOM is 1.22, which has changed by -0.06355733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $205.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QCOM traded 10.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10070400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.77% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of 1767139200 were 29658048 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1764288000 on 26036122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29658048 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.48, QCOM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02182913. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 69.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-08-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) is underway, with the input of 26.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.88, with high estimates of $3.04 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.25 and $10.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.03. EPS for the following year is $12.34, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $14.78 and $9.87.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $12.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.58B to a low estimate of $11B. The current estimate, Qualcomm, Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.67BFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.08B. There is a high estimate of $11.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.2B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.14BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49B and the low estimate is $41.28B.

