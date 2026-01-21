Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Saia Inc (SAIA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $350.89 in the prior trading day, Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) closed at $340.8, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $348.9227 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $338.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when EISNOR DI-ANN sold 297 shares for $336.73 per share. The transaction valued at 100,009 led to the insider holds 5,712 shares of the business.

EISNOR DI-ANN bought 297 shares of SAIA for $100,009 on Dec 08 ’25. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Benton Kelly W, who serves as the VP & CAO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $314.43 each. As a result, the insider received 314,428 and left with 3,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIA now has a Market Capitalization of 9079811072 and an Enterprise Value of 9368976384. As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 228.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.898 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.782.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAIA is 2.10, which has changed by -0.29213232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $538.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $229.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 509.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.56M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.94% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIA as of 1767139200 were 2037531 with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 1764288000 on 1878009. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2037531 and a Short% of Float of 9.8400004.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Saia Inc (SAIA) reflects the collective analysis of 19.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $8.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.39. EPS for the following year is $10.8, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $13.6 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $776.27M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $792.72M to a low estimate of $759.5M. The current estimate, Saia Inc’s year-ago sales were $788.95MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $784.27M. There is a high estimate of $804.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $3.29B.