Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Applovin Corp (APP)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) was $565.52 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $568.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.74 million shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $578.7618 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $532.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 114.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.25 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $835. On October 22, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $705. On October 14, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $700.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 14, 2025, with a $700 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 7,609 shares for $657.13 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,102 led to the insider holds 277,110 shares of the business.

Harvey Dawson Alyssa sold 150 shares of APP for $103,998 on Dec 08 ’25. The Director now owns 2,829 shares after completing the transaction at $693.32 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, ALYSSA HARVEY DAWSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150 shares for $693.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 191287099392 and an Enterprise Value of 192965378048. As of this moment, Applovin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 129.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.593 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.303.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APP is 2.49, which has changed by 0.5723764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $745.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.82%.

Shares Statistics:

APP traded an average of 4.15M shares per day over the past three months and 4725090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.68M. Insiders hold about 33.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.22% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of 1767139200 were 15691148 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1764288000 on 14866419. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15691148 and a Short% of Float of 5.3400002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Applovin Corp (APP) is currently being evaluated by 17.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.15, with high estimates of $3.45 and low estimates of $2.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.71 and $8.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $14.57, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $18.55 and $11.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.58B. The current estimate, Applovin Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.37BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $7.34B.