Balance Sheet Insights: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $6.39 down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $6.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49.05 million shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Schaub Sydney bought 610,675 shares for $6.69 per share.

Schwartz Christina sold 73,951 shares of OPEN for $583,961 on Nov 17 ’25. The insider now owns 528,462 shares after completing the transaction at $7.90 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 72,827 shares for $7.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 6094705664 and an Enterprise Value of 5763482624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.221 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPEN is 3.69, which has changed by 3.7642856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $10.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPEN has traded an average of 96.63M shares per day and 75925130 over the past ten days. A total of 953.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 808.46M. Insiders hold about 15.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.33% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of 1767139200 were 113749973 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1764288000 on 112908165. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 113749973 and a Short% of Float of 13.319999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is the result of assessments by 4.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $591.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $594.71M to a low estimate of $589.8M. The current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $877.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.15B.