Financial Metrics Unveiled: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed at $68.14 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $69.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.205.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KYMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.38 and its Current Ratio is at 7.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Esposito Pamela sold 5,500 shares for $67.91 per share. The transaction valued at 373,521 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PAMELA ESPOSITO bought 5,500 shares of KYMR for $382,470 on Jan 20 ’26. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Mainolfi Nello, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $78.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,341,939 and left with 663,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KYMR now has a Market Capitalization of 5451133440 and an Enterprise Value of 4480921600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 123.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 102.456 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.936.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KYMR is 2.22, which has changed by 0.57579875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $103.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KYMR traded on average about 942.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.88M. Insiders hold about 15.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.54% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of 1767139200 were 7938651 with a Short Ratio of 8.42, compared to 1764288000 on 8686394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7938651 and a Short% of Float of 11.95.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 20.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.77 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.69, with 21.0 analysts recommending between -$2.99 and -$6.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.24M to a low estimate of $3M. The current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.39MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.55M. There is a high estimate of $20M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.07MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $10M.