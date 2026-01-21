Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down PACS Group Inc (PACS)’s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) closed the day trading at $35.69 down -7.94% from the previous closing price of $38.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. PACS stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.055.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Dilsaver Evelyn S bought 16,724 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 499,997 led to the insider holds 22,739 shares of the business.

MITCHELL JOHN TODD sold 159,556 shares of PACS for $4,768,379 on Nov 24 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 755,836 shares after completing the transaction at $29.89 per share. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, John Todd Mitchell, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 159,556 shares for $27.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACS now has a Market Capitalization of 5538285056 and an Enterprise Value of 8893518848. As of this moment, PACS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.731 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PACS is -0.68, which has changed by 1.7515969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PACS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACS traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACS traded about 1235810 shares per day. A total of 156.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.50M. Insiders hold about 73.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.84% stake in the company. Shares short for PACS as of 1767139200 were 3857958 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 3103805. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3857958 and a Short% of Float of 8.33.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.