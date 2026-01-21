Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down PACS Group Inc (PACS)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) closed the day trading at $35.69 down -7.94% from the previous closing price of $38.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. PACS stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.055.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Dilsaver Evelyn S bought 16,724 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 499,997 led to the insider holds 22,739 shares of the business.

MITCHELL JOHN TODD sold 159,556 shares of PACS for $4,768,379 on Nov 24 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 755,836 shares after completing the transaction at $29.89 per share. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, John Todd Mitchell, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 159,556 shares for $27.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACS now has a Market Capitalization of 5538285056 and an Enterprise Value of 8893518848. As of this moment, PACS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.731 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PACS is -0.68, which has changed by 1.7515969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PACS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACS traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACS traded about 1235810 shares per day. A total of 156.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.50M. Insiders hold about 73.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.84% stake in the company. Shares short for PACS as of 1767139200 were 3857958 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 3103805. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3857958 and a Short% of Float of 8.33.