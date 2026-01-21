Analytical Overview: Flywire Corp (FLYW)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Flywire Corp’s stock clocked out at $13.3, down -3.55% from its previous closing price of $13.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLYW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 14, 2026, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18. On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 23, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Butterfield Peter sold 13,327 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 200,073 led to the insider holds 374,933 shares of the business.

Riese Phillip John sold 16,612 shares of FLYW for $250,559 on Jan 07 ’26. The Director now owns 234,493 shares after completing the transaction at $15.08 per share. On Dec 30 ’25, another insider, Voss Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 181,121 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,562,862 and bolstered with 9,625,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 1626727552 and an Enterprise Value of 1263189248. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.167 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLYW is 1.28, which has changed by -0.2802714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $21.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.76%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLYW traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1287830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.01M. Insiders hold about 7.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.54% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of 1767139200 were 3841626 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1764288000 on 3932546. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3841626 and a Short% of Float of 3.66.

Earnings Estimates

Flywire Corp (FLYW) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $144.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.86M to a low estimate of $140.6M. The current estimate, Flywire Corp’s year-ago sales were $112.8MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.78M. There is a high estimate of $162.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $616.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474.2MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.95M and the low estimate is $675.8M.

