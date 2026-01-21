Stock Market Recap: Dropbox Inc (DBX) Concludes at 25.49, a -2.45 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $26.13 in the prior trading day, Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $25.49, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.68 million shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Schubach Sarah Elizabeth sold 1,168 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 31,349 led to the insider holds 92,702 shares of the business.

TIMOTHY REGAN bought 1,500 shares of DBX for $40,260 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, SARAH SCHUBACH, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,168 shares for $26.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBX now has a Market Capitalization of 6666326528 and an Enterprise Value of 8924664832. As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBX is 0.63, which has changed by -0.1622315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $33.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.83%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3152990 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.88M. Insiders hold about 35.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.62% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of 1767139200 were 27544438 with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 1764288000 on 23901991. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27544438 and a Short% of Float of 25.370002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Dropbox Inc (DBX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $627.83M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $628.43M to a low estimate of $627.44M. The current estimate, Dropbox Inc’s year-ago sales were $643.6MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $616.06M. There is a high estimate of $629.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608.58M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.46B.