Upward Trajectory: Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $13.47

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) was $13.47 for the day, up 9.78% from the previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by $9.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.08 million shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGML’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

On January 08, 2026, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13. BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGML now has a Market Capitalization of 1500342144 and an Enterprise Value of 1660646144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.951 whereas that against EBITDA is -434.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGML is 0.05, which has changed by 0.07820737 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $16.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.44%.

Shares Statistics:

SGML traded an average of 6.47M shares per day over the past three months and 6307920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.35M. Insiders hold about 4.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of 1767139200 were 7257271 with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 1764288000 on 9039408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7257271 and a Short% of Float of 11.3900006.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.57M to a low estimate of $18.89M. The current estimate, Sigma Lithium Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.21MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.35M. There is a high estimate of $101.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $181.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.75MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $383.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.36M and the low estimate is $297.8M.