Market Update: Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $6.46

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTS) closed at $6.46 down -9.27% from its previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. DRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.43 and its Current Ratio is at 8.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8. On April 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9. On April 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Levy Raphi bought 15,000 shares for $7.09 per share.

Levy Raphi bought 25,000 shares of DRTS for $160,250 on Jan 09 ’26. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Gat Amnon, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 61,745 shares for $5.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 550806400 and an Enterprise Value of 492097376.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRTS is 1.05, which has changed by 0.78446114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRTS has reached a high of $7.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRTS has traded an average of 221.15K shares per day and 605250 over the past ten days. A total of 85.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.38M. Insiders hold about 32.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.15% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTS as of 1767139200 were 249905 with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1764288000 on 121800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 249905 and a Short% of Float of 0.37.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.5.