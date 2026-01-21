Gaining Ground: Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Closes Higher at 1.53, Up 2.68

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed at $1.53 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4214.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.03 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $2.50 previously. On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $3. On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when BARTON FRANCIS P sold 26,452 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 67,016 led to the insider holds 208,518 shares of the business.

BARTON FRANCIS P bought 26,452 shares of AMTX for $66,924 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Simon Timothy Alan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTX now has a Market Capitalization of 101286000 and an Enterprise Value of 584695872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.904 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMTX is 2.66, which has changed by -0.30697674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $3.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMTX traded on average about 956.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 665350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.52M. Insiders hold about 7.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.75% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of 1767139200 were 4893090 with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 1764288000 on 4468159. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4893090 and a Short% of Float of 8.3900005.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.41M to a low estimate of $65.3M. The current estimate, Aemetis Inc’s year-ago sales were $47MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.89M. There is a high estimate of $210.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.25M and the low estimate is $330.2M.

