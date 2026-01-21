Market Resilience: Shopify Inc (SHOP) Finishes Weak at 144.5, Down -7.26

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) closed the day trading at $144.5 down -7.26% from the previous closing price of $155.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.18 million shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.93 and its Current Ratio is at 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when GAIL GOODMAN bought 1,200 shares for $157.20 per share.

Toby Shannan bought 455 shares of SHOP for $74,691 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Jessica Hertz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $164.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 188116303872 and an Enterprise Value of 182882304000. As of this moment, Shopify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.098 whereas that against EBITDA is 105.957.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOP is 2.84, which has changed by 0.46479273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $182.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHOP traded about 7.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHOP traded about 5878390 shares per day. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 6.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.43% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of 1767139200 were 15203959 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 17404782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15203959 and a Short% of Float of 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Shopify Inc (SHOP) reflects the combined expertise of 32.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

38 analysts predict $3.59B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $3.53B. The current estimate, Shopify Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.81BFor the next quarter, 38 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.88BBased on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.01B and the low estimate is $13.38B.