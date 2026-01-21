Market Watch: Target Hospitality Corp (TH)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $7.52

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Target Hospitality Corp’s stock clocked out at $7.52, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $7.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Lewis Heidi Diane bought 27,754 shares for $5.76 per share.

Lewis Heidi Diane sold 13,456 shares of TH for $114,376 on Dec 15 ’25. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec now owns 140,742 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Robertson Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 125,000 shares for $7.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 992,500 and bolstered with 445,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TH now has a Market Capitalization of 750342080 and an Enterprise Value of 733107072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.331 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.307.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TH is 1.36, which has changed by -0.25368732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $11.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.47%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TH traded 415.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 309110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.35M. Insiders hold about 67.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.93% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of 1767139200 were 2545821 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1764288000 on 2792200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2545821 and a Short% of Float of 7.829999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $85.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.1M to a low estimate of $84.2M. The current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp’s year-ago sales were $83.69MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.5M. There is a high estimate of $64.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287M and the low estimate is $255.2M.