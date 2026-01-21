Closing Strong: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ends at $302.74, Down -3.11 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $312.47 in the prior trading day, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) closed at $302.74, down -3.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.81 million shares were traded. JPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $301.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JPM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On July 09, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $327. HSBC Securities Downgraded its Hold to Reduce on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $259.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Piepszak Jennifer sold 8,571 shares for $312.79 per share. The transaction valued at 2,680,888 led to the insider holds 71,027 shares of the business.

Petno Douglas B sold 3,487 shares of JPM for $1,090,728 on Jan 16 ’26. The Co-CEO CIB now owns 369,126 shares after completing the transaction at $312.80 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Lake Marianne, who serves as the CEO CCB of the company, sold 3,908 shares for $312.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,222,353 and left with 121,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JPM now has a Market Capitalization of 824137678848 and an Enterprise Value of 370313592832. As of this moment, JPMorgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.201.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JPM is 1.07, which has changed by 0.18882215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JPM has reached a high of $337.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $202.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13422060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.72B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.71B. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.76% stake in the company. Shares short for JPM as of 1767139200 were 23245406 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1764288000 on 24146818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23245406 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JPM’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.8, compared to 5.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018561782. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 28.97% for JPM, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-12 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.38, with high estimates of $5.84 and low estimates of $5.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.74 and $20.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.54. EPS for the following year is $23.1, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $24.3 and $21.84.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $48.11B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.14B to a low estimate of $46.57B. The current estimate, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s year-ago sales were $45.31BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.09B. There is a high estimate of $49.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.84B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.45BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.25B and the low estimate is $197.79B.