Closing Strong: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ends at $302.74, Down -3.11 from Last Close

After finishing at $312.47 in the prior trading day, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) closed at $302.74, down -3.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.81 million shares were traded. JPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $301.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JPM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On July 09, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $327. HSBC Securities Downgraded its Hold to Reduce on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $259.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Piepszak Jennifer sold 8,571 shares for $312.79 per share. The transaction valued at 2,680,888 led to the insider holds 71,027 shares of the business.

Petno Douglas B sold 3,487 shares of JPM for $1,090,728 on Jan 16 ’26. The Co-CEO CIB now owns 369,126 shares after completing the transaction at $312.80 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Lake Marianne, who serves as the CEO CCB of the company, sold 3,908 shares for $312.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,222,353 and left with 121,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JPM now has a Market Capitalization of 824137678848 and an Enterprise Value of 370313592832. As of this moment, JPMorgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.201.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JPM is 1.07, which has changed by 0.18882215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JPM has reached a high of $337.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $202.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13422060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.72B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.71B. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.76% stake in the company. Shares short for JPM as of 1767139200 were 23245406 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1764288000 on 24146818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23245406 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JPM’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.8, compared to 5.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018561782. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 28.97% for JPM, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-12 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.38, with high estimates of $5.84 and low estimates of $5.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.74 and $20.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.54. EPS for the following year is $23.1, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $24.3 and $21.84.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $48.11B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.14B to a low estimate of $46.57B. The current estimate, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s year-ago sales were $45.31BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.09B. There is a high estimate of $49.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.84B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.45BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.25B and the low estimate is $197.79B.

