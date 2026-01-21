Market Recap: SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.17

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) was $0.17 for the day, down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.36 million shares were traded. SRXH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1859 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1682.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRXH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Conacher Lionel F. bought 37,007 shares for $0.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRXH now has a Market Capitalization of 11970518 and an Enterprise Value of 7884159. As of this moment, SRX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.207 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRXH is 0.94, which has changed by -0.89320004 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRXH has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.17%.

Shares Statistics:

SRXH traded an average of 15.73M shares per day over the past three months and 32871110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Insiders hold about 39.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SRXH as of 1767139200 were 3172719 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1764288000 on 922740. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3172719 and a Short% of Float of 5.3100000000000005.