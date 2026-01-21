Daily Progress: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Drop -2.69%, Closing at $2.89

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed at $2.89 down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 19, 2024, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $4 from $3 previously. On April 02, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50. On December 19, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.11.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 19, 2023, with a $3.11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Venezia Patrick J sold 74,192 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 228,511 led to the insider holds 474,848 shares of the business.

Venezia Patrick J bought 74,192 shares of WOOF for $228,399 on Dec 01 ’25. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, LaRose Brian, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 245,081 shares for $4.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOOF now has a Market Capitalization of 812795584 and an Enterprise Value of 3546168576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WOOF is 1.72, which has changed by -0.2122016 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WOOF has traded an average of 2.51M shares per day and 2301800 over the past ten days. A total of 243.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.64M. Insiders hold about 50.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.77% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of 1767139200 were 18090157 with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 1764288000 on 18113009. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18090157 and a Short% of Float of 19.610001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.51B. The current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.55BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.12BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $5.85B.