Market Highlights: Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) Ends on a Low Note at 277.05

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) closed at $277.05 in the last session, down -4.00% from day before closing price of $288.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. FDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $289.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On September 22, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $425. Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $370.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Frank Malcolm sold 2,572 shares for $295.70 per share. The transaction valued at 760,547 led to the insider holds 879 shares of the business.

SIEGEL LAURIE sold 2,572 shares of FDS for $761,944 on Jan 08 ’26. The Director now owns 1,037 shares after completing the transaction at $296.25 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Frank Malcolm, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,572 shares for $294.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDS now has a Market Capitalization of 10367193088 and an Enterprise Value of 11545702400. As of this moment, Factset’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.891 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.527.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FDS is 0.73, which has changed by -0.3790477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FDS has reached a high of $477.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.20%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDS traded on average about 800.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.00M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FDS as of 1767139200 were 1684994 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1764288000 on 2743525. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1684994 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FDS is 4.34, which was 4.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015038115. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 27.52% for FDS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-02-07 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.42, with high estimates of $4.63 and low estimates of $4.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.25 and $16.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.49. EPS for the following year is $19.01, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $20.05 and $18.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $605.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $609.4M to a low estimate of $597.2M. The current estimate, Factset Research Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $570.66MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.17M. There is a high estimate of $619.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.56B.

