Ratio Revelations: Symbotic Inc (SYM)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Abby Carey

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) closed the day trading at $63.12 down -6.36% from the previous closing price of $67.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when MICHAEL D DUNN bought 2,235 shares for $72.92 per share.

MIRIAM ORT bought 3,153 shares of SYM for $224,446 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, KRASNOW TODD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $68.63 each. As a result, the insider received 274,506 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 37417054208 and an Enterprise Value of 6219900416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.768 whereas that against EBITDA is -166.312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYM is 2.14, which has changed by 1.0249324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $87.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYM traded about 2.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYM traded about 1608280 shares per day. A total of 112.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.04M. Insiders hold about 49.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.05% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of 1767139200 were 13467499 with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1764288000 on 13028716. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13467499 and a Short% of Float of 30.43.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Symbotic Inc (SYM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $622.58M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $632.95M to a low estimate of $612.48M. The current estimate, Symbotic Inc’s year-ago sales were $486.69MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $639.23M. There is a high estimate of $707.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $602.87M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.2B.

