Financial Analysis: Sap SE ADR (SAP)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sap SE ADR’s stock clocked out at $226.92, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $233.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $320 from $330 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 264768978944 and an Enterprise Value of 263755874304. As of this moment, Sap’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAP is 1.17, which has changed by -0.144359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $313.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAP traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1736110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of 1767139200 were 1841263 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1764288000 on 1805032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1841263 and a Short% of Float of 0.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.35, SAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010060362. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 65.77% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-28 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Sap SE ADR (SAP) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.14 and $6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.95. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $7.84.

Revenue Estimates

The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $9.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.32B to a low estimate of $9.62B. The current estimate, Sap SE ADR's year-ago sales were $9.38B. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.73B. There is a high estimate of $9.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.51B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.18B. Based on 32 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $41.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.1B and the low estimate is $39.72B.