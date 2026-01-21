Financial Analysis: Sap SE ADR (SAP)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sap SE ADR’s stock clocked out at $226.92, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $233.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $320 from $330 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 264768978944 and an Enterprise Value of 263755874304. As of this moment, Sap’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAP is 1.17, which has changed by -0.144359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $313.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAP traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1736110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of 1767139200 were 1841263 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1764288000 on 1805032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1841263 and a Short% of Float of 0.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.35, SAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010060362. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 65.77% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-28 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Sap SE ADR (SAP) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.14 and $6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.95. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $7.84.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $9.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.32B to a low estimate of $9.62B. The current estimate, Sap SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $9.38BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.73B. There is a high estimate of $9.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.51B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.18BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.1B and the low estimate is $39.72B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.