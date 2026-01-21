Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $10.04 in the prior trading day, Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) closed at $9.91, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. MITK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.0095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.8.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MITK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9.50 from $17 previously. On December 14, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when MICHAEL E DIAMOND bought 17,647 shares for $9.65 per share.

Diamond Michael E sold 70,352 shares of MITK for $687,473 on Jun 13 ’25. The General Manager now owns 233,340 shares after completing the transaction at $9.77 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, CHRISTOPHER H BRIGGS, who serves as the SVP Identity of the company, bought 26,023 shares for $9.73 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MITK now has a Market Capitalization of 453306688 and an Enterprise Value of 419781696. As of this moment, Mitek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.336 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.025.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MITK is 1.07, which has changed by 0.02448976 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MITK has reached a high of $11.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 550.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 385200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.67M. Insiders hold about 4.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MITK as of 1767139200 were 2245744 with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1764288000 on 2379965. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2245744 and a Short% of Float of 4.9799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) is currently under the scrutiny of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $42.44M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.9M to a low estimate of $42M. The current estimate, Mitek Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $37.25MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.54M. There is a high estimate of $52.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MITK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $193.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.69MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.9M and the low estimate is $203.39M.