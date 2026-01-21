Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Lucid Group Inc (LCID)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) was $9.73 for the day, down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $10.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.34 million shares were traded. LCID stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LCID’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On March 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $3. On March 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.30.TD Cowen initiated its Hold rating on March 07, 2025, with a $2.30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when ERIC M BACH bought 102,827 shares for $11.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LCID now has a Market Capitalization of 3154158848 and an Enterprise Value of 5551374848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.019.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LCID is 1.16, which has changed by -0.6209738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LCID has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.77%.

Shares Statistics:

LCID traded an average of 8.47M shares per day over the past three months and 7284760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.12M. Insiders hold about 59.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.47% stake in the company. Shares short for LCID as of 1767139200 were 45602594 with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 1764288000 on 44135215. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45602594 and a Short% of Float of 45.319998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.14, with high estimates of -$2.14 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.18 and -$10.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.64. EPS for the following year is -$6.79, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$4.78 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $599M to a low estimate of $392M. The current estimate, Lucid Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $234.47MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $510.93M. There is a high estimate of $609.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.83MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $1.55B.