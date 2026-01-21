Ratio Examination: Twenty One Capital Inc (XXI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Twenty One Capital Inc (NYSE: XXI) closed at $8.4 down -9.48% from its previous closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. XXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.265.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Twenty One Capital Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 182389.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11894.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XXI now has a Market Capitalization of 2911004416. As of this moment, Twenty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XXI is -4.77, which has changed by -0.1076923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XXI has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XXI has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1266260 over the past ten days. A total of 651.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.45M. Insiders hold about 48.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.84% stake in the company.

