Insider’s View: Deciphering Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed at $272.15 in the last session, down -4.55% from day before closing price of $285.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $279.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $271.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Banerjee Madhumita Moina sold 1,000 shares for $258.00 per share. The transaction valued at 258,000 led to the insider holds 2,916 shares of the business.

MADHUMITA MOINA BANERJEE bought 1,000 shares of EXPE for $258,000 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 856 shares for $256.93 each. As a result, the insider received 219,932 and left with 10,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPE now has a Market Capitalization of 33669195776 and an Enterprise Value of 34923225088. As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.027.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXPE is 1.42, which has changed by 0.64186585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $303.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.95%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPE traded on average about 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1443630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.64M. Insiders hold about 5.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.76% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of 1767139200 were 6979239 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1764288000 on 7420844. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6979239 and a Short% of Float of 6.909999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPE is 1.60, which was 1.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0042089024. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-12-21 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is a result of the insights provided by 21.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.95 and $13.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.21. EPS for the following year is $17.96, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $20.37 and $15.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 31 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.26B. The current estimate, Expedia Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.18BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B. There is a high estimate of $3.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.24B and the low estimate is $15.11B.