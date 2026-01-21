Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Velo3D Inc (VELO)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Velo3D Inc (NASDAQ: VELO) closed the day trading at $19.19 down -11.24% from the previous closing price of $21.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. VELO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.4999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VELO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VELO now has a Market Capitalization of 472412320 and an Enterprise Value of 422152576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.588 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.013.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VELO is 1.98, which has changed by 0.1439153 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VELO has reached a high of $23.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VELO traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VELO traded about 1727610 shares per day. A total of 12.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.69M. Insiders hold about 89.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.12% stake in the company. Shares short for VELO as of 1767139200 were 1458104 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1764288000 on 1113410. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1458104 and a Short% of Float of 11.95.