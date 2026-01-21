Financial Metrics Check: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.17, down -5.44% from its previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1185959936 and an Enterprise Value of 1893751936. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.379 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOS is 1.78, which has changed by 0.26052892 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOS traded 769.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 852140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.76M. Insiders hold about 52.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.77% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of 1767139200 were 3352116 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1764288000 on 4018551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3352116 and a Short% of Float of 8.5.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $657.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $679.4M to a low estimate of $625.3M. The current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $607.9MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.72M. There is a high estimate of $412.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $396.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.36B.