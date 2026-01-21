Balance Sheet Breakdown: Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings

After finishing at $148.53 in the prior trading day, Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed at $145.28, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.0723.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MIDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On November 07, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $125. On September 04, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $163.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on September 04, 2025, with a $163 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when GARDEN EDWARD P bought 43,838 shares for $146.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,423,634 led to the insider holds 3,364,997 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 44,325 shares of MIDD for $6,407,246 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 3,321,159 shares after completing the transaction at $144.55 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, GARDEN EDWARD P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,740 shares for $146.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,165,601 and bolstered with 3,379,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIDD now has a Market Capitalization of 7363136512 and an Enterprise Value of 9236048896. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIDD is 1.41, which has changed by 0.03346789 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $182.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 783.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 731520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.59M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MIDD as of 1767139200 were 2394213 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1764288000 on 2571748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2394213 and a Short% of Float of 5.91.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MIDD, which recently paid a dividend on 2004-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2004-06-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-27 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Middleby Corp (MIDD) is underway, with the input of 8.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.17 and $8.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.05. EPS for the following year is $9.46, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1B. The current estimate, Middleby Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $932.98M. There is a high estimate of $952.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $908.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.03B and the low estimate is $3.96B.

