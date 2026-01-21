Analytical Lens: Exploring Jet.AI Inc (JTAI)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) was $0.41 for the day, up 4.69% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.41 million shares were traded. JTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4353 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3914.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JTAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 6383122 and an Enterprise Value of -1241298. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.113.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JTAI is -0.17, which has changed by -0.88666666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JTAI has reached a high of $11.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -68.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.22%.

Shares Statistics:

JTAI traded an average of 9.07M shares per day over the past three months and 53924080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.06% stake in the company. Shares short for JTAI as of 1767139200 were 662760 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 193731. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 662760 and a Short% of Float of 15.76.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $1M. The current estimate, Jet.AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.17MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.02MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.3M and the low estimate is $4.3M.

