Analytical Lens: Exploring Jet.AI Inc (JTAI)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) was $0.41 for the day, up 4.69% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.41 million shares were traded. JTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4353 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3914.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JTAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 6383122 and an Enterprise Value of -1241298. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.113.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JTAI is -0.17, which has changed by -0.88666666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JTAI has reached a high of $11.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -68.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.22%.

Shares Statistics:

JTAI traded an average of 9.07M shares per day over the past three months and 53924080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.06% stake in the company. Shares short for JTAI as of 1767139200 were 662760 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 193731. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 662760 and a Short% of Float of 15.76.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $1M. The current estimate, Jet.AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.17MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.02MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.3M and the low estimate is $4.3M.