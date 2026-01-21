Stock Surge: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Closes at $3.13, Marking a -0.95 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) closed at $3.13 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vuzix Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.37 and its Current Ratio is at 7.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Parkinson Christopher Iain sold 9,457 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 27,614 led to the insider holds 142,793 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VUZI now has a Market Capitalization of 250795920 and an Enterprise Value of 239321376. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 45.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.843.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VUZI is 1.52, which has changed by -0.17277485 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $4.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VUZI has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 1835280 over the past ten days. A total of 79.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.33M. Insiders hold about 15.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.32% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of 1767139200 were 15356712 with a Short Ratio of 7.10, compared to 1764288000 on 14771624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15356712 and a Short% of Float of 20.41.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92M to a low estimate of $1.92M. The current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.27M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.5M and the low estimate is $12.5M.