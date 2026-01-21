Market Momentum Report: Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s Negative Close at 419.25

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $419.25 in the last session, down -4.17% from day before closing price of $437.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62.29 million shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $430.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $417.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 204.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 12, 2026, Reiterated its Underweight rating but revised its target price to $130 from $120 previously. On January 02, 2026, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $444 to $439. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $425.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when MURDOCH JAMES R sold 60,000 shares for $445.40 per share. The transaction valued at 26,723,781 led to the insider holds 577,031 shares of the business.

James Murdoch bought 60,000 shares of TSLA for $26,983,200 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Musk Kimbal, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 56,820 shares for $450.66 each. As a result, the insider received 25,606,501 and left with 1,391,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 1394349703168 and an Enterprise Value of 1367236673536. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 280.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 195.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 126.972.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSLA is 1.86, which has changed by 0.053937554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $498.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $214.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSLA traded on average about 77.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 62337740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39B. Insiders hold about 28.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.66% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of 1767139200 were 67866137 with a Short Ratio of 0.87, compared to 1764288000 on 78303390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67866137 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Tesla Inc (TSLA) is the result of assessments by 25.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $24.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.89B to a low estimate of $21.93B. The current estimate, Tesla Inc's year-ago sales were $25.71B. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.13B. There is a high estimate of $24.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.18B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.69BBased on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.07B and the low estimate is $97.11B.